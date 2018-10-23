Lucas County voters to decide candidates’ fates

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Lucas County voters will decided the fate of a host of candidates for national, state and local office on Nov. 6. Running in the midterms are:
Republican Jim Renacci and Democrat Sherrod Brown are vying for the seat to represent Ohioans in the U.S. Senate. Renacci is a U.S. Representative and Brown is the incumbent Senator. This position holds a six-year term and a $174,000 annual salary.
Republican Bob Latta, Democrat J. Michael Galbraith and Libertarian Don Kissick are seeking the 5th District U.S. House of Representatives seat, which Latta has held since 2007. This position is for a two-year term and has a salary of $174,000.
Democrat Marcy Kaptur, Republican Steven Kraus and Independent McKenzie Levindofske are vying for the 9th District Seat, which Kaptur has held since 1983. This position is for a two-year term and has a salary of $174,000.
The tickets of Republicans Mike DeWine and Jon Husted, Democrats Richard Cordray and Betty Sutton, Libertarians Constance Gadell-Newton and Brett Joseph, and Green candidates Travis Irvine and J. Todd Grayson are seeking the office of governor and lieutenant governor. Republican Gov. John Kasich is term-limited. The four-year term carries with it an annual salary of $148,304 for the governor and $142,501 for the lieutenant governor.
The Ohio Attorney General’s race sees Republican Dave Yost and Democrat Steve Dettelbach battling for the seat, which is a four-year term with a $109,565 salary attached. Mike DeWine is exiting the office.
In the state auditor’s race, Keith Faber, Republican; Zack Space, Democrat; and Robert Coogan, Libertarian, are fighting for the office. The job, which requires auditing all financial records of Ohio public offices and maintaining deed records of state, is a four-year term with a $109,595 salary.
Three people are vying for the secretary of state post, which Jon Husted is exiting. Republican Frank LaRose, Democrat Kathleen Clyde and Libertarian Dustin Nanna are seeking the post, which oversees the elections process in each of Ohio’s 88 counties. The four-year term carries a $109,565 annual salary.
In the state treasurer’s race, Democrat Rob Richardson and Republican Robert Sprague are seeking the post. The four-year term carries a $109,565 annual salary.
Democrat Teresa Fedor and Republican Ernest McCarthy are seeking the seat, currently held by Fedor. The four-year term comes with a $60,584 annual salary.
Democrat Paula Hicks Hudson will appear on the ballot unopposed after Republican Kenneth Cousino withdrew his candidacy. The four-year term comes with a $60,584 annual salary.
Democrat Lisa Sobecki and Republican David Davenport are squaring off for the position.
In the 47 District race, Gary Newnham, Democrat, and Derek Merrin, Republican are seeking the nod.
Two people are running for the full term that starts Jan. 1. Craig Baldwin and Michael P. Donnelly are seeking the position.
For the term that begins Jan. 2, Mary DeGenaro and Melody Stewart are vying for the post.
Joel Kuhlman and Gene Zmuda are vying for the term that starts Feb. 9.
Two people are seeking the judgeship that starts Jan. 4. Joshua Lanzinger and Joe McNamara are on the ballot.
Seven people are in the running for one seat on the state school board. On the ballot are W. Roger Knight, Sue Larimer, Vicki Donovan Lyle, Annette Dudek Shine, Jeanine Donaldson, Charles Froehlich and Kirsten Hill.
Independent Sandy Spang and Democrat Gary Byers are vying for the seat. Republican Sandy Bashaw withdrew her candidacy and declared her support for Spang.
Democrat Anita Lopez, current auditor, will appear on the ballot unopposed after Republican James Wollenweber withdrew his candidacy.
Republican Lori Brodie and Democrat Lindsay Webb are vying for the unexpired term.
