Lucas County voters to decide candidates’ fates

The tickets of Republicans Mike DeWine and Jon Husted, Democrats Richard Cordray and Betty Sutton, Libertarians Constance Gadell-Newton and Brett Joseph, and Green candidates Travis Irvine and J. Todd Grayson are seeking the office of governor and lieutenant governor. Republican Gov. John Kasich is term-limited. The four-year term carries with it an annual salary of $148,304 for the governor and $142,501 for the lieutenant governor.