Lucas County has 24 ballot issues for Nov. 6

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Lucas County voters will see a couple dozen issues on their ballots on Nov. 6, including several school issues and county service levies.
What won’t appear on the ballot, however, is a charter amendment that, if passed, would force a new jail to be built in downtown Toledo. The Ohio Supreme Court denied efforts to get the amendment on the ballot in a ruling Oct. 4.
Appearing statewide will be State Issue 1, which is also known as the Amendment to Reduce Penalties for Crimes of Obtaining, Possessing and Using Illegal Drugs.
This constitutional amendment is designed to reduce the number of people in state prisons for low-level, nonviolent drug possession; drug use offenses, or for non-criminal probation violations.
It would also provide sentence credits for participation in rehabilitative program and is intended to direct the savings gained by doing so toward substance abuse treatment programs, crime victims programs, probation programs graduated responses programs and rehabilitation programs.
Also appearing on the ballot for Lucas County voters are the following issues:
- Evergreen Local Schools is seeking a renewal 0.5 percent income tax for current expenses for five years.
- Washington Local Schools is seeking an additonal 4.9 mills for current operating expenses and general improvements.
- Springfield Local Schools are asking for a renewal and increase of 2.25 mills for permanent improvements for five years.
- Toledo Public Schools are seeking a renewal of a 6.67 mill levy for emergency requirements for 10 years.
- Sylvania City Schools are asking for an additional 0.9 mill levy for five years for school safety and security.
- Harbor View is seeking a renewal of 5 mills for five years for operating expenses.
- Lucas County Children Services is asking for a 1.85-mill renewal for 10 years.
- Lucas County is also seeking a bond issue of $185 million, which is a 1.37 mills, for construction of a jail. This is a 37-year bond issue.
- Lucas County Mental Health Services has a 1-mill renewal levy on the ballot for a 10-year period.
- The Toledo Lucas County Port Authority has an economic and job development program renewal levy on the ballot for 0.4 mills over five years.
- Oregon has a senior services renewal levy for 0.5 mills over five years.
- Oregon also has an ordinance for Sensible Marihuana Laws on the ballot. This would eliminate criminal penalties for carrying less than 200 grams of cannabis.
- Toledo has the Regional Water Commission Charter Amendment on the the Nov. 6 ballot. Voters will decide whether or not to form a regional water commission. It remains unclear whether or not suburban entities will join the commission if it is formed, however. This commission would let Toledo retain veto power over setting water rates for those who purchase its water.
- Springfield Township is seeking a 4.4-mill fire-protection levy renewal for five years.
- Jerusalem Township is asking for an additional 0.25-mill tax for cemetery expenses for five years.
- Washington Township has three issues on the ballot. They are asking for the renewal of a 5.75-mill fire and emergency medical services levy for five years. Also on the ballot is a 2.5-mill renewal levy for roads, streets and bridges for five years. The township is also seeking a renewal of a 1-mill levy for parks and recreation expenses for five years.
- Four establishments are seeking Sunday sales. They are Aldi in Sylvania’s 7th precinct, LaBanda Restaurant in Waterville’s 4th precinct, Inside the Five brewery and restaurant in Sylvania’s 4th precinct, and Barr’s Public House in Monclova’s 6th precinct.
