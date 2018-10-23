Julia Roberts, Constance Wu celebrated at InStyle Awards

"I care about Asian-American representation and some people think my job is a little silly and it definitely can be sometimes, but it can also mean a lot. This past summer when I was doing my 'Crazy Rich Asians' press tour, I met so many Asian-American people who would come up to me in tears, telling me how much it meant to them to see an American movie that valued a story, a face, a culture that was like theirs," Wu said.