Issue of married Catholic priests gains traction under pope

Issue of married Catholic priests gains traction under pope
Pope Francis meets Colombia's President Ivan Duque at the Vatican, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Tony Gentile /Pool Photo via AP) (Tony Gentile)
October 23, 2018 at 6:48 AM EST - Updated October 23 at 6:48 AM

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican is laying the groundwork to open formal debate on an issue that has long been taboo: opening up the priesthood to married men in parts of the world where clergy are scarce.

Pope Francis has convened a meeting of South American bishops next year focusing on the plight of the church in the Amazon, a vast territory served by far too few priests. During that synod, the question of ordaining married men of proven virtue — so-called "viri probati" — is expected to figure on the agenda.

This week, a two-hour documentary on Italian television is likely to contribute to the conversation. "The Choice: Priests and Love" profiles more than a dozen men in four European countries who are grappling with the issue in different ways.

.

Pope Francis waves to faithful at the end of the Angelus prayer he delivered in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis waves to faithful at the end of the Angelus prayer he delivered in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (AP)
Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (AP)
Pope Francis poses for a photo with Colombia's President Ivan Duque, left, and his wife Maria Juliana Ruiz, at the end of their private audience at the Vatican, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Tony Gentile /Pool Photo via AP)
Pope Francis poses for a photo with Colombia's President Ivan Duque, left, and his wife Maria Juliana Ruiz, at the end of their private audience at the Vatican, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Tony Gentile /Pool Photo via AP) (AP)