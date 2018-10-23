Hires Dental Care to give veterans 20% off treatments in Nov.

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Hires Dental Care is offering veterans a 20-percent discount on all treatments throughout the month of November.
The promotion is their way to honor Veteran’s Day all month long.
This discount comes six months after the practice’s annual event “Stars, Stripes and Smiles” where they provide free dental care to local veterans.
“The VA has very strict criteria that veterans must meet to qualify for dental benefits. Even for those who do qualify, receiving treatment can be difficult since the nearest facility is in Ann Arbor,” explained Marketing Manager Erica Emery. “Suffering from tooth pain or missing teeth can really impact a person’s overall quality of life. Not only regarding health, but their self-esteem as well.”
A Navy veteran himself, Dr. Hires knows that access to quality dental care can be limited for some vets.
“Hopefully, we can make it a bit easier for veterans to receive the treatment needed in order for them to get out of pain and improve their health," he said.
According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, dental care was consistently ranked by homeless veterans as one of their top three unmet needs, after permanent housing and childcare.
Patients wishing to use the discount must show a valid VA or military ID card.
Current patients must be in good-standing and this discount is not valid with other offers or coupons.
Payment is due at the time of service unless other financial arrangements have been made.
