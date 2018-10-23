Drug take back to be held this weekend at several locations

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Lucas County along with Lucas County Commissioners are hosting a drug take back this weekend.
Anyone with unused or expired medication are invited to drop them off for safe disposal at one of many locations in the area on Oct. 27.
Those locations are:
- Sylvania Police Department - 6635 Maplewood Ave, Sylvania
- Sylvania Township Police Department - 4420 King Rd, Sylvania
- Ottawa Hills Police Department - 2125 Richards Rd., Ottawa Hills
- Swanton Municipal Building - 219 Chestnut, Swanton
- Maumee Police Division - 109 East Dudley, Maumee (use Gibbs St. entrance)
- St. Luke’s Hospital - 5901 Monclova Rd, Maumee (use #3 Yellow entrance)
- UT Police Station - 1515 S. Towerview Blvd., Toledo
- UTMC Emergency Room/Lobby - 3065 Arlington Ave., Toledo
- Safety Building - 525 North Erie St., Toledo
- Scott Park District Police Station - 2301 Nebraska Ave., Toledo
- NW District Police Station - 2330 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo
- Oregon Police Station - 5330 Seaman Rd., Toledo
- Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center - 2213 Cherry St., Toledo
- Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital - 2600 Navarre Ave., Oregon
- Mercy College - 2200 Jefferson Ave., Toledo
- Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital - 3404 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo
- Springfield Township Fire Station #3 - 7145 Garden Rd., Maumee
- Monclova Township Fire Department - 4395 Albon Rd., Monvclova
- Toledo-Lucas County Health Department - 635 N. Erie Street, Toledo
- Kroger - 2257 N. Holland-Sylvania, Toledo (near Bancroft)
- Kroger - 4633 Suder Ave., Toledo
- Kroger - 2555 Glendale Ave., Toledo
- Kroger - 8730 Waterville Swanton, Waterville
- Kroger - 7059 Orchard Center, Holland
- Toledo Family Pharmacy - 324 Main St., Toledo
- Washington Township Fire Department - 2469 Shoreland Rd., Toledo
- Village of Whitehouse Fire Department - 10550 Waterville St., Whitehouse
All locations are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
