2 charged with aggravated burglary in Fostoria

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Fostoria police arrested two men for an aggravated burglary that happened on Monday.
The burglary happened on the 700 block of N. Poplar around 7:30 p.m.
Police say one of the victims escaped from the home and was able to make it to a neighbor’s house to call the police.
According to initial statements, the men forced a victim to take them to the home and threatened to do him harm with a gun. Once inside, the men attempted to take items from the victims.
Police say the men were still inside the home when police arrived.
Police arrested two men in connection with the burglary, 25-year-old Dorian Williams and 24-year-old Dashaun Armstrong, both of Toledo. Police say the two men are not strangers to law enforcement.
Both were charged with aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree. Police say addition charges are expected pending the completion of the investigation.
The two are being held in the Seneca County Jail.
