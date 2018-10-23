Brisk,breezy and cool

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures near 40 degrees through daybreak.
It will be brisk, breezy and cooler into the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
Very chilly, November-like weather will be expected with highs in the 40s into midweek on Wednesday.
Temperatures will remain very cool into the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. A few light rain showers will be possible into the weekend.
