10/22: Your Day Guests
By WTOL Newsroom | October 22, 2018 at 9:53 AM EST - Updated October 22 at 9:53 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Here is your rundown on all the great guests who appeared on WTOL’s Your Day morning show!

  • Reena Dar, Hyfah Hilou and Nutan Dixit invite you to learn more about the Women of Toledo at the 31st-annual Intercultural Gala and Fashion Show.
  • Racing for Recovery’s Todd Crandall and success story Mike Ward invite you to the Rocktober run this weekend.
  • Deputies Jeremy Simon and Justin Galbraith with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, along with K9 officer Fazzo, ask you to vote for Fazzo in the Vested Interest in K9s contest.
  • Celebrate National Popcorn Month with Rachel Michael’s Gourmet Popcorn.
  • Samantha Beane tells you fresh produce and the fun of a local farmer’s market can be found even when the weather turns cold with Bowling Green’s first Winter Market.
