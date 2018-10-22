WTOL teams up with Impact with Hope for Hurricane Michael collection drive

TOLEDO (WTOL) - WTOL 11, Fox 36 and Impact with Hope are joining forces to host a collection drive for the victims of Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael.
As parts of the East Coast and Florida recover from the devastating damage the storms left behind, Impact with Hope will be bringing donations down to the disaster areas.
You can donate at WTOL on Thursday October 25 beginning at 5 a.m. and going until 7:30 p.m.
Come by and meet some of the WTOL staff at the drive through donation drive at the television station as well as the hard working volunteers of Impact With Hope. Below is a list of items we are collecting.
- Cleaning supplies & rubber gloves
- Canned fruits, vegetables & meats,
- manual can openers
- Diapers,
- disposable baby wipes & hand wipes
- Flashlights with batteries
- Large plastic garbage bags, plastic plates
- Laundry detergent & dish soap
- Toiletries, toilet paper, paper towels & tissues
- Feminine hygiene products
- Deodorant
- Tents, tarps & ropes
- Gift cards for building supply stores, grocery stores and gas
- Finances: Fuel for picking up and transporting donated commodities, warehousing, labor, inventorying and packaging supplies, and communications
Right now, Impact With Hope's top priorities are baby supplies and cleaning supplies. Nothing in glass containers will be accepted.
Impact With Hope will also not be taking clothing, shoes or water bottles.
For items like diapers, the products need to be in unopened packaging.
Cash and check donations will be accepted. Checks should be made out to “Impact With Hope.”
