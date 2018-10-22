Troopers assisting Fremont police with active situation at Walmart

FREMONT (WTOL) - Employees and shoppers are being questioned after there were multiple calls made to Fremont police about a person threatening the Walmart in Fremont.
Authorities were not able to find a threat and no one was taken into custody.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers assisted the Fremont Police Department with the situation.
Two OSHP crews helped the Fremont police at the store, located on Ohio 53.
According to the Fremont News-Messenger, employees were evacuated outside of the store and a man in a black car was being questioned by Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont Police personnel.
There was a heavy police presence at the store has been reported by witnesses on scene.
Walmart employees were reportedly to head back into the store and customers at the front entrance were being told the store was being closed for about an hour at 6 p.m., according to the News-Messenger.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.