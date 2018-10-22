Toledo man sentenced to life in prison for 1-year-old girl’s death

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A north Toledo man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing a 1-year-old child.
In Lucas County Common Pleas Court on Monday, Joshua Herron entered an Alford plea. In an Alford plea, a defendant proclaims he is innocent of the crime, and admits that the prosecution has enough evidence to prove that he is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Prosecutors say Herron was taking care of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter when he became frustrated with her, grabbed her by the face, shook her and threw her against the couch several times.
That child died.
Herron was sentenced to life in prison.
