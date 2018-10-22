Stretching Your Dollar: Sending your kids to college

“Another question I get is: I have three children. I have three girls that are spread apart: a 20-year-old and a 6-year-old. Child A gets a full ride or doesn’t go to college and that’s fine. What do I do with the money? I’m the parent. I own the account. I change the beneficiary of account the Child B, child C or to myself. Maybe I want to go to college. There’s no age limit,” Sattler said.