Sheriff: Body found in trunk was wife killed by Fort Polk soldier

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Fort Polk soldier and his girlfriend are under arrest after his wife’s body was found in the trunk of a car.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said deputies stopped the car on N. Franklin Street in Lake Charles around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, after receiving a call from Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office officials that a woman was driving around with a body in the trunk.
Soldier Logan Kyle, 22, is suspected of killing his wife on base at Fort Polk, Mancuso said. The name of his wife has not yet been released.
The driver of the car, Kyle’s girlfriend, Sarah Parker, 24, of Lake Charles, was arrested for obstruction of justice and failure to report a homicide. Mancuso said Parker’s two children - ages 1 and 2 - in the vehicle with them. The children were taken into state custody by the Department of Children and Family Services.
“We believe killed his wife, put her in trunk of car, met up with Miss Parker and drove around several locations, through our investigation, some in Calcasieu Parish, some in other parishes to try to dump the body,” Mancuso said. “We were able to locate them before they conducted that particular act.”
Both Kyle and Parker have confessed, Mancuso said.
Kyle will be investigated by the US Army Criminal Investigation Command, Mancuso said. KPLC has reached out to Fort Polk for more information.
