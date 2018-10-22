Salvation Army accepting Christmas assistance applications

1.Picture ID for the All Adults in Household

2.Proof of Income for the household, current within the past 30 days (Note: everyone living under the same roof in a single family home is considered a household member)

a. Pay Stub OR

b. Unemployment OR

c. SS/SSI/SSD Printout

3.Proof of address (must have the applicants name, address, and a current date within 30 days)

a. Utility bill OR

b. Mail (received in the last 30 days)

4. Birth certificates for each child in the household OR one of the following (which must include a birthdate):

a.Medical card with birthdate OR

b.Report card OR

c.Printout from Social Security OR

d.Income tax return from 2014 OR

e.Custody papers (if child is not birth child)