Salvation Army accepting Christmas assistance applications

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Even though it is not yet Halloween, the Salvation Army is already preparing for Christmas.
The organization is accepting applications for their Christmas Assistance program Oct. 22 and Oct. 24 through 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Applications are also being accepted on Oct. 23 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The program is designed to help families who qualify with food and toys for the holiday season.
Applications will be accepted at The Salvation Army on North Erie Street.
To apply, applicants must bring:
1.Picture ID for the All Adults in Household
2.Proof of Income for the household, current within the past 30 days (Note: everyone living under the same roof in a single family home is considered a household member)
a. Pay Stub OR
b. Unemployment OR
c. SS/SSI/SSD Printout
3.Proof of address (must have the applicants name, address, and a current date within 30 days)
a. Utility bill OR
b. Mail (received in the last 30 days)
4. Birth certificates for each child in the household OR one of the following (which must include a birthdate):
a.Medical card with birthdate OR
b.Report card OR
c.Printout from Social Security OR
d.Income tax return from 2014 OR
e.Custody papers (if child is not birth child)
The program will provide food for all members of the family, and toys for children up to 14 years old.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.