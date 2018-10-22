Photographer looks for couple in proposal picture

CALEDONIA, MI (WXMI/CNN) – A marriage proposal is one of life’s most special moments.
A photographer from Michigan snapped one by chance at Yosemite National Park in California on Oct. 6.
Now, he’s trying to find out who the couple is.
"Honestly, I couldn’t believe what was happening,” Matthew Dippel said, thinking back to the day he took the sunset proposal picture at Taft Point.
"I didn't have a lot of time to act and I already had my settings all ready to go. I just pointed my camera at them and snapped away."
Dippel said he rushed to find the couple afterwards, asking several people at the park that day if they knew the man and woman in the photo.
But with no luck, he took his inquiry to the internet.
"I posted it in hopes to find them on everything and now on Twitter, it's gone viral," Dippel said.
But hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets later, still no "Yosemite newlyweds" in sight.
Dippel said he won't give up until he finds them, hoping to share the "will you" photo with the couple that may soon say "I do."
“I truly hope the photo finds you,” the photographer said. “I’ve got a pretty solid photo for you and I’d really like to share it with you, because it’s a truly beautiful moment.”
Dippel snapped the picture on a road trip from Seattle to Los Angeles. He spent a couple of days at Yosemite on his way down the coast.
