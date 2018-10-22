Ohio Turnpike to get 1st electric vehicle charging stations

RESTON, Va. (WTOL) - Electrify America and the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission on Monday announced plans to install electric vehicle charging stations, the first along the Ohio Turnpike.
The planned charging stations will be located at the Wyandot and Blue Heron Services Plazas in Genoa and at the Indian Meadow and Tiffin River Service Plazas in West Unity. These sites were chosen to meet the needs of turnpike customers where electric vehicle demand is projected to be the most significant in the near-term.
Each Electrify America station will feature four charging dispensers that offer 150 to 350 kilowatts of power. The 350 kW chargers feature the first-ever certified cooled-cable system in the U. S. and can charge a vehicle at speeds up to 20 miles per minute – seven times faster than today’s most commonly used 50 kW fast chargers.
“This collaboration with the Ohio Turnpike is a key element to creating cross country routes with ultra-fast chargers,” said Brendan Jones, chief operating officer of Electrify America. “EV drivers need fast, reliable and convenient charging access in order to travel about the country.”
According to an April 3 OTIC report, “The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Pilot Planning Project,” it is anticipated that more and more turnpike drivers will be driving EVs in the coming years. The report also notes that auto manufacturers have committed $92 billion to new electric vehicle production plans, and EV charging infrastructure will be needed to support this evolution.
“This is yet another example of Ohio staying ahead of the curve and preparing our state for the future of transportation,” said Ohio Turnpike Executive Director Randy Cole. “Our modern service plazas are the perfect place for these new charging stations, allowing customers to charge their car up quickly, grab a bite to eat or cup of coffee and get back on their way.”
Electrify America is establishing a comprehensive, technologically advanced, and customer-friendly charging network to drive EV adoption. By adding charging stations in convenient locations, Electrify America aims to give drivers confidence that charging is readily available, and that EVs can be a driver’s primary vehicle.
In its first Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) investment cycle totaling $500 million, Electrify America is installing more than 4,800 charging dispensers in a nationwide EV charging network. The company will have non-proprietary electric vehicle DC fast chargers at nearly 300 highway sites and 184 charging sites in 17 metropolitan areas, plus over 650 community-based sites with Level 2 chargers. Electrify America’s Cycle One charging sites will be installed or under construction by June 2019.
