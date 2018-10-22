Ohio politicians, local businesses focus on young drivers for National Teen Driver Safety week

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Monday is the start of National Teen Driver Safety Week.
Studies show that car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the US between the ages 15 and 18.
That is why AAA is encouraging parents to have important conversations with their teens about staying safe behind the wheel.
“So that we can focus on making sure our teens are safe as they are learning to drive. The number one cause of fatalities amongst teens is traffic accidents so its very important that the parents become engaged with the learning process so that they are prepared to drive behind the wheel," explained Mike Brown, a trainer at AAA Automotive.
AAA wants to urge parents to prepare their teens now for winter road conditions by explaining how to drive in conditions like snow and ice.
In addition, there is currently a push for an Ohio bill that would change the length of time young drivers must have their learning permits.
If passed, drivers under 18 would be required to hold an instruction permit for one year six months under the plan.
There are also specific times permit holders be able to with a parent or guardian.
