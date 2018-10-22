New youth center in Fremont names after 14-year-old gun violence victim

FREMONT, OH (WTOL) - The Triumph Foundation Church in Fremont had to end their youth program three years ago.
One of their regular attendees was Jaylan Brock. He had come there for three years and even went through the baptism process through the group.
“Jaylan came to this church every Wednesday, him and his friends. A way of keeping the kids off of the streets. They came here, they ate, they played, they had fun,” said Jaylan’s mother Tania Darby
Jaylan died of a gunshot wound to the chest, shot by a friend who claims he didn’t know the gun was loaded.
Now, one year after his tragic death, Jaylan’s mother has been given the old youth group space at the church, free of charge, to transform into a youth center.
The Jaylan Brock Triumph Youth Center will host Fremont teens once a week, offering lessons, games and prizes for attendance. The goal is to offer teens positive alternatives to being on the street and getting in trouble.
On the walls, Tania has displayed pieces of Jaylan’s artwork. She hopes the center can turn her family’s tragedy into a victory for her community.
“Save more kids through Jaylan. You know, I’ve always been involved with kids, they’ve always been around my house. So, if they want to see me, they’re going to come to the center to see me,” said Darby.
The new youth center is open every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for all children ages 8 to 18. They have also opened a 501c3 to be able to gather donations to cover operating expenses.
