Need a Porsche at bargain-basement prices? Saturday’s state auction has you covered

COLUMBUS (WTOL) - A 2008 Porsche Cayenne all-wheel drive SUV is among 175 vehicles up for bid at the next surplus vehicle auction on Saturday. The auction also will include 14 motorcycles and a variety of other trucks, cars and SUVs.
The auction will be held at the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, General Services Division headquarters, 4200 Surface Road, Columbus, 43228.
The gate opens at 8 a.m. and the auction begins at 9 a.m. The lot will remain open until 5 p.m. on the day of the auction. To view the vehicles up for bid, visit: https://ohio-das.force.com/surplus/s/upcoming-auctions.
Vehicles may be inspected through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Vehicles may be started only between 8 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Friday.
All vehicles are sold “as-is” with no warranties. All vehicles must be paid for in full the day of the auction. Cash, credit and debit cards (Discover, MasterCard and Visa) are accepted. There is a 3 percent service fee on all credit and debit card transactions. Temporary tags are no longer available at state surplus vehicle auctions.
Public auctions are the last step in the state's surplus program. State agencies declare property as surplus because it is either damaged or at the end of its life cycle for government use.
In addition, property may include items seized by law enforcement officials as well as items surrendered to the TSA by airline passengers during security screening. The property is then made available to other state agencies, state higher education facilities, tax-supported agencies, municipal corporations and other political subdivisions of the state, including public schools. Remaining property is sold at the public auctions.
For more information, contact Jeff Scanlan at 614-466-2670 or Larry McConnell at 614-728-3112, or visit the DAS State and Federal Surplus Services website at http://das.ohio.gov/Divisions/General-Services/Surplus.
