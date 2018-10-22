2.5 million pounds of taquitos recalled for salmonella, listeria concerns

(RNN) - Ruiz Food Products announced it was recalling ready-to-eat meat and poultry “Go-Go Taquitos” that may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
The recall affected approximately 2,490,593 pounds of the products and was classified as a high health risk. The items were shipped to distributors nationwide, including 7-Eleven stores.
The taquitos under recall were produced between July 1 and Oct. 10. Ruiz Food said it received notification Oct. 16 that the diced onions used in the production of their beef and cheese taquitos were being recalled by their supplier for possible contamination.
The products subject to recall:
- 4.5-pound cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos” with a case code 86183 printed on the label.
- 4.5-pound cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos” with a case code 86006 printed on the label.
- 4.5-pound cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla” with a case code 86019 printed on the label.
They have establishment numbers "17523A or P-17523A" and "45694 or P-45694" in the USDA mark of inspection.
The USDA stated there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, but people are urged not to eat them. The items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.
Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized.
Consumption of food contaminated with listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.
Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract.
In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.
Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider what they ate.
Consumers may contact the Ruiz Food Products, Inc. Consumer Hotline at 1-800-772-6474.
Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the Food Safety and Inspection Service virtual representative available 24 hours a day, at AskKaren.gov.
