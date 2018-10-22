Land on the naughty list this year with Nestle Toll House Lump of Coal cookies

(WTOL) - Halloween is still a week away, but it’s already time to make your last bids to get on the Santa’s nice list before Christmas.
We’re not sure when the cut off is for those of you on the naughty list, so better safe than sorry.
Tradition states that those on the naughty list receive nothing but a lump of coal in their stockings on Christmas morning, and you don’t want that, do you?
You might if the lump of coal is actually a Nestle Toll House cookie.
Nestle Toll House has released Lump of Coal cookie dough for the Christmas season.
The chocolate cookie dough features chocolate bits that are dyed red.
You can get the dough now in stores such as Walmart.
