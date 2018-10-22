Kasich fires director of Ohio Department of Agriculture

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich has fired the director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, David Daniels.
A spokesperson with the governor’s press office says this happened on Friday.
According to the ODA website, the interim director now is Tim Derickson. Derickson had served as the department’s assistant director since April 2017.
“As a farmer, businessperson, member of the Ohio House of Representative and as part of our Administration, Tim has always demonstrated the integrity, loyalty and command of the issues that are the hallmark of a natural leader,” Kasich said in a news release.
“I’m grateful for his willingness to step up, get us across the finish line and hand-off the Department the right way to the next Administration.”
Daniels was appointed to the position by Governor Kasich back in 2012. No reason was given for the firing.
Derickson served seven years in the Ohio House of Representatives. During his time there, he was vice chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.
