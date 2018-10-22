Japanese Nobel chemistry laureate Shimomura dies at 90

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2008, file photo, Osamu Shimomura, a Japanese researcher at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Mass. takes a phone call at his home in Falmouth, Mass., after he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Chemistry. Shimomura, one of three scientists who won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for the discovery and development of a jellyfish protein that contributed to cancer studies, has died in Japan’s southern city of Nagasaki where he studied as a student. He was 90. His alma mater Nagasaki University said Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, that Shimomura died Friday of natural causes. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File) (AP)