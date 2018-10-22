Fulton County K-9 Fazzo still needs your votes

TOLEDO (WTOL) - K-9 Fazzo and Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Galbraith still need your votes to help make sure Fazzo is the top dog in the Vested Interest in K9s photo contest!
At stake is a new Chevy Tahoe, which will be used to tranport Officer Fazzo and all the K-9 equipment he needs during patrols.
Voting is as easy as going to https://www.vik9s.org/suvgiveaway, entering your email and picking the picture. Don’t forget to scroll down to the “submit your vote” button. You can vote once every 24 hours. The contest ends on midnight, Oct. 31.
Fazzo is a pure-bred German shepherd born in the Czech Republic. He started training there and was brought to the United States when he was 1 year old, Deputy Galbraith said.
Galbraith it's been "almost two years that we've been on the road together." The duo use a squad car, not an SUV, and the Chevy Tahoe would really provide a lot more space for the K-9 and Deputy Galbraith.
Deputy Jeremy Simon also is a certified K-9 handler with Fulton County, and his partner is K-9 Maggie.
The dogs are "wonderful to have in our department and we use them for many things," Deputy Galbraith said. Both dogs are patrol K-9s, he said, which means they have many duties, including of tracking, apprehension and protection.
"They're with us all the time," Galbraith said.
The K-9 with the most votes in the Vested Interest in K9s contest will get a brand-new Chevy Tahoe SUV for K-9 patrol.
"We currently are in a car," Deputy Galbraith said. Nowadays with all the K-9 equipment, SUVs are extremely more practical for the K-9 program, he said.
With an SUV, the deputy said, they'd be able to "carry the equipment we have, and he can be comfortable in the back."
The air conditioning in the rear portion of the SUV will also provide Fazzo with a more comfortable environment.
Vested Interest in K9s is a nonprofit organization and it provided Fazzo with a bullet-proof and stab-proof vest.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) non-profit organization and its mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country.
The organization offers advanced, USA made, state-of-the-art bullet and stab protective vests to provide ultimate protection for K-9s.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.