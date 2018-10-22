Flu shots being encouraged earlier this year

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - The flu shot is being encouraged earlier this year by health officials so that it can become effective before influenza viruses are widespread.
It usually takes around two weeks to develop antibodies to protect against the flu, so health officials say it is important to get the vaccine before flu season even begins.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone 6 months of age or older get a flu vaccine by the end of October.
Every flu season is different, but millions of people get the flu each year.
Hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized and thousands more die from flu-related causes.
The flu vaccine does not cause influenza, which is a contagious respiratory illness that infects the nose, throat and lungs.
Frequent handwashing is one of the best ways to avoid acquiring or transmitting many illnesses, including influenza. You should also make sure to disinfect surfaces at home and at work, cough and sneeze into your sleeve and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Wood County Community Health Center offers the flu vaccine to established patients.
To become a patient or for more information, call 419-354-9049 or visit WCHealthCenter.org
Wood County Health Department provides flu immunization for children 18 or under whose health care providers do not offer vaccines. For more information, call 419-354-8402 ext. 3258.
