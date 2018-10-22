Expect breezy day Tuesday, weekend showers

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Keep the long sleeves and warmer autumn jackets close to the door this week as chilly air is expected to stay with us through the rest of October!
Tuesday will be a breezy day with highs in the lower 50s.
Sunshine returns Wednesday but highs will likely not top the upper 40’s with the coldest morning coming Thursday.
A big east coast system will largely miss us this weekend but it will manage to spill clouds and occasional showers across the area Saturday, Sunday and even into Monday.
By Trick-Or-Treat time next week there are some signs for a minor warm-up with highs back near normal in the mid 50’s.
