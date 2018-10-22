Cuisine that will transport you to Italy -- house-made at local restaurant

TOLEDO (WTOL) - M’Osteria and Bar prides itself on the rich Italian character of their restaurant and the authenticity of menu, even making six types of handmade pastas daily in the lower level of the restaurant on Monroe Street.
From creating fresh fettucine to tortelli and tortoloni, Beth works five days a week making the three dried pastas and three frozen pastas.
The three on her list today; dried fettucine and the frozen tortelli and tortoloni.
Beth explains she tries to stay a day or two ahead to make sure the pasta is stocked for the busy weekend rush.
M’Osteria is one of the few places in the 419 that makes this much pasta in-house daily.
