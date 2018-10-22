Cold, sunny morning

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Mostly clear and cold this morning with temperatures near freezing. Lots of morning sunshine will be expected with temperatures reaching the middle 50s.
A reinforcing shot of cold air arrive Tuesday and into Wednesday with highs likely in the 40s.
Mainly dry weather is expected much of the week with temperatures back into the 50s by Thursday and into Friday.
The weekend outlook will have a chance of a few rain showers and highs feeling very seasonal for late October, likely in the middle and upper 50s.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.