Browns fans get free Arby’s on Monday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Browns may had a heartbreaking 26-23 loss in OT on Sunday, but one play will give the Dawg Pound a reason to smile.
Thanks to an Arby’s promotion and linebacker Christian Kirksey intercepting the ball in the second quarter against the Buccaneers, Browns fans get to pick up a free small curly fry from Arby’s on Monday.
All you have to do is mention the interception to get this sweet treat;
The promotion is only available at participating Northeast Ohio locations with one free fry per guest. Click here for a list of locations.
