Over 200 Lucas Co. residents still without power

TOLEDO (WTOL) - There are still 239 Toledo Edison customers without power after a powerful storm caused an outage for 2,000 Lucas County residents on Saturday.
Street lights were out in downtown Toledo on Saturday evening but have since been restored.
According to Toledo Police, Engage Toledo and Toledo Edison, there have been no reports of any traffic lights that are still down.
Power is expected to be restored to all customers by 7 p.m. Sunday night.
