Northwest Ohio has it’s share of ‘real’ haunted houses

(WTOL) -Commercial haunted houses are great for getting you in the mood for Halloween, but at the end of the day you know the spooky thrills to be had there are just fun and games.
Have you ever wanted to take your Halloween chill-seeking to the next level though?
Here’s a list of local sites it’s been said are haunted for real. Some even offer tours.
Collingwood Arts Center – Toledo
The buildings that now house the Collingwood Arts Center in the historic Old West End opened in 1905 as a teaching convent for nuns. It later served as Mary Manse College and finally was a retirement home for nuns.
It’s rumored that among other supernatural sightings, the basement is haunted by a nun who hung herself there.
The center is holding Halloween tours on October 26 and 27. Tickets are $12 pre-sale or $15 at the door.
Oliver House – Toledo
Toledoans these days know the Oliver House as the home of the Maumee Bay Brewing Company and Mutts, but in the late 1800s the building was a first-class hotel in a growing city. During the Spanish-American War the hotel served as a medical center for the wounded.
According to their website, diners at the Brewing Company frequently see a soldier known as “the Captain”, dressed in full uniform.
The Maumee Bay Brewing Company is holding Haunted Brew Tours every Sunday through November 4 but unfortunately, all the tickets are sold already.
Wolcott House – Maumee
What started as a log cabin on the banks of the Maumee, eventually morphed into a two-story mansion. The house was built by businessman James Wolcott in the early 1800s.
Visitors to the Wolcott House (which now serves as the home of the Maumee Valley Historical Society) might just hear the footsteps of former residents or be tapped on the shoulder.
Toledo Yacht Club – Toledo
The Toledo Yacht Club is one of the oldest yacht clubs in America. It was founded in 1865 as the Toledo Boat Club. In 1906 a fire totally destroyed the club.
According to Wikipedia, the spirit of a 10-year-old boy who allegedly fell off a balcony and died in 1910 still haunts the building.
Erie Shores Paranormal is holding a public ghost hunt on November 3 with guided investigations until 1 a.m. and free-roaming until 3 a.m. A light meal and beverages will also be served. Tickets are $45.
Toledo Rep Theatre – Toledo
The group Haunted Toledo will be holding a ghost hunt at the theater on October 27. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at toledorep.org.
Other sites some people claim are haunted are the Wood County Infirmary in Bowling Green, Wolfinger Cemetery at Secor Park, Nazareth Hall in Grand Rapids, Goll’s Cemetery in Goll’s Woods in Archbold, Toledo’s Main Library, Ravine Park Cemetery in Sylvania and Gunn Road in Holland where a chalk outline will supposedly appear at the spot a young boy is said to have died after being hit by a car.
