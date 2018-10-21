No. 25 Washington State beats No. 12 Oregon 34-20

Down 27-0 at the half, Oregon pulled to 27-20 on Adam Stack's 23-yard field goal with 6:38 left and started to create restlessness for Washington State fans who had seen big leads disappear in the past. The Cougars got a huge play on the next drive from Travell Harris, when he stole a pass from Oregon's Jevon Holland for a 37-yard gain into Oregon territory. Minshew then hit Harris for 11 yards to convert fourth-and-6 and, two plays later, Minshew hit Patmon for the touchdown that finally put away the Ducks.