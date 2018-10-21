1,500 people show up to support Down Syndrome Association

TOLEDO (WTOL) - They’re doing it in 250 cities across the country this fall including Toledo.
It’s the ‘ Buddy Walk’ , an event to promote acceptance and inclusion of all people with down syndrome.
Fifteen hundred people came out on Sunday to lap around the University of Toledo.
$55,000 is being raised for the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo.
The Association holds social events like this to connect families with one another but also helps them develop individualized education plans.
“When a student with a disability goes into a school system there are certain processes they have to go through and we teach parents and families about that process so they’re more educated when they start school,” said Kate Swartz of the Association.
The Schuh family walked with their good buddy Dylan.
They were told he would never walk but Dylan proved everybody wrong.
His mom Kelly says he’s an awesome kid.
“It’s a struggle sometimes but it’s also rewarding. He loves to be around other children, especially girls," said Kelly.
If you need help with a down syndrome child or know someone who does go to the Association’s website.
