Cooler temperatures with a light breeze

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Today will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy.
Cooler temperatures take hold of the headlines in today’s weather story. Today’s high will have a tough time getting to 50, settling for the high 40s. This is well below the average 61-degree temperature for this time of year.
Tonight will be clear and cold with the low around 34.
It’s Peak Color Week for Northwest Ohio, Southeast Michigan. Look towards a dry and sunny week. Temperatures will hover in the mid to low 50s for the week ahead.
Another round of rain is possible next weekend.
