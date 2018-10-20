Great Lakes museum restoring vintage tugboat

TOLEDO (WTOL) - There's a new historical boat calling the Maumee River home.
The tug Ohio is now at the National Museum of the Great Lakes.
The tug will become a future exhibit and will undergo renovations this winter.
“Right now they're going to go through and seal it and make sure that it's good for long-term display, past the winter and into the spring they're going to go and do a full restoration of the exterior so that it looks just as beautiful as the Schoonmaker,” said Anna Kolin with the museum.
The museum says visitors will be able to check out the Ohio starting next spring.
