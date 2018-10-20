‘Spirit of Sierah Run’ honors the life of Sierah Joughin

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Sierah Joughin was a student at the University of Toledo when her life was unexpectedly cut short.
One of Sierah’s favorite activities was participating in races, so it was only natural for the “Spirit of Sierah Run” to be born.
The race takes place on Saturday at 3 p.m. and starts at Timber Stone Jr. High (9000 W Sylvania Ave, Sylvania, OH 43560) and ends at Ice Industries (3810 Herr Rd. Sylvania, OH US 43560).
Some of the events featured at the event include:
- Live, Laugh, Love Every Day 5k and Pullover - 3 p.m. : The first 1,000 registrants a 3/4 zip pullover! After the race, there will be a BBQ, the Budweiser beer truck and live music, as well as a bouncy house and other fun things for the whole family.
- Shirt, BBQ meal and drink ticket for non-registered - 3 p.m.
- Kid’s FUN RUN, shirt and trick or treating - 4 p.m.
The proceeds from this race will go towards empowering our youth on self-defense techniques and self-awareness education.
The family would also like to raise awareness for Sierah’s Law, pushing for criminal registries in Ohio.
If you would like to donate, you can do so on the NWOH Spirit of Sierah Run website.
