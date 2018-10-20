Some things to know about Ohio’s medical marijuana program

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohioans sometime in the next few months will be able to buy and use marijuana products to treat nearly two dozen medical conditions after obtaining a recommendation from a physician.
State officials say they don't expect dispensaries to be fully stocked when they first open. "Plant material" — buds — will be available in limited supply initially. Other products, such as lotions, edibles and oils, won't hit dispensary shelves until sometime later.
And, law enforcement authorities warn, don't drive stoned. Your cannabis may have been legally purchased, but if you cause an accident or drive recklessly while under the influence, you'll be arrested and prosecuted.
If you need to travel somewhere with medical pot, keep it in the labeled container you purchased at the dispensary.