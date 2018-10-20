Powerful winds and snowflakes before brilliant sunshine

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A wind advisory will remain for our area until midnight, with the threat of gusts up to 50 mph.
A few scattered showers will likely have a few ice pellets and wet snowflakes.
This will not stick to the ground. Tonight will turn frigid too, as lows dip down toward the lower 30s. Sunday will be cold but bright.
Winds will dip back to normal with partly to mostly sunny skies. High will stay cold, only reaching the upper 40s.
Next Week: Bright sunshine will last clear through Friday!!
