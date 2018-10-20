Powerful cold front brings thunderstorms and a chance for snow

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A powerful Canadian cold front is charging in today, with the high landing in the low 50s.
However, the big weather story is that it will pack a punch.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the late afternoon with a slight chance of sleet and snow.
Gusty winds will clock up to 30 miles per hour by early evening.
It will be clear overnight, with the low down to freezing.
Expect a cold, windy and sunny Sunday, the high around 48.
