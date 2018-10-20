Over 10,000 without power in northwest Ohio

Over 10,000 without power in northwest Ohio
By WTOL Newsroom | October 20, 2018 at 3:02 PM EST - Updated October 20 at 3:09 PM

LUCAS COUNTY (WTOL) - As of 3:55 p.m. on Saturday over 10,000 customers in the area are without power according to Toledo Edison’s website.

The number includes over 22% of customers in Whitehouse and over 11% in Sylvania.

Over 7,000 Toledo customers are without power.

There are also large outages in New Bavaria and east of Port Clinton.

Those outages are currently expected to be restored by 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

According to the website estimated restoration in Whitehouse will happen at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.