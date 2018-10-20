1 injured in Monroe stabbing

MONROE (WTOL) - One man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen on Saturday morning.
The incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. on the 500 block of East Fourth Street.
Initial reports indicated that the injury was accidental and that the victim had fallen onto an unknown object.
However, after further investigation, Monroe police learned that an unknown subject had stabbed the victim.
The victim was transferred to a hospital where emergency surgery was performed. He is now in stable condition.
The officers were able to identify the suspect, who was arrested a short time later.
The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.
This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.
