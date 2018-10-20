Could nose warmers really be the next winter trend?

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Is Jack Frost already nipping at your nose? Well, the Nose Warmer Company could help nip that in the bud.
The company’s product has taken social media by storm due to its unique nature and odd design.
The warmers even come in different fabrics: fleece, wool, faux fur and with a variety of different prints, running at about $7.50.
However, the Nose Warmer Company isn’t the only one to jump on board with the design.
Aunty Marty on Etsy has their own line of the winter wear, running between $10 - $20.
These warmers even have their own shapes, featuring products shaped like puppies, chickens and more.
While they may not be the next fashion trend, these knitted treats remind us of something grandma would make.
If that’s not enough to make you feel warm and fuzzy on the inside, the nose warmers will at least keep you toasty on the outside.
