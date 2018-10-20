Brown, Renacci debate Saturday in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WTOL) - Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci and incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown will face off Saturday night in the second of three debates in the race for the Ohio U.S. Senate seat.
The debate is from 6-7 p.m.
During their first debate in Cleveland, the candidates butted heads over health care and immigration policies.
Renacci has aligned himself closely with Trump, whose administration urged Renacci to enter the Senate race after state Treasurer Josh Mandel dropped out because of his wife's health.
Renacci moved over from the governor's race to challenge Brown, a longtime fixture in Ohio politics who some see as a potential 2020 national-ticket candidate.
A final debate is set for Oct. 26 in Oxford.
