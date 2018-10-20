AMC show ‘The Walking Dead’ makes nod to Glass City

AMC show ‘The Walking Dead’ makes nod to Glass City
An episode of "Talking Dead" explains why fans can see a sign point towards Toledo in their most recent episode.
By WTOL Newsroom | October 20, 2018 at 1:35 PM EST - Updated October 20 at 1:35 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Are you a fan of “The Walking Dead?” Well, your favorite show could be hitting a little closer to home.

This picture of a sign pointing towards Toledo is from last Sunday’s “Talking Dead” episode, a show on AMC, hosted by Chris Hardwick which discusses “The Walking Dead."

A recent episode of "The Walking Dead" features a sign pointing towards the Glass City.
A recent episode of "The Walking Dead" features a sign pointing towards the Glass City.

According to Executive Producer Angela Kang, who spoke to IGN.com about the signs, the Toledo sign is a deliberate Easter egg, but she did mention that a specific Ohio-set network of communities known as The Commonwealth won’t be coming into the story just yet.

“Obviously the Commonwealth does mean things to people; we’re starting to seed in some future stories. The timing of those stories may not be in the immediate future, but there will be things this season that are groundwork being laid for finding out more about the world,” Kang said last month.

The signs point to the Commonwealth, literally, with a wooden direction post aimed toward Toledo, Ohio.

Ohio goes on to play a major role in the Walking Dead comics post-war.

Of course, fans of the show already had an inkling that the city was about to make an appearance.

The Toledo sign was also featured in the season nine trailer.

READ MORE: Glass City zombies? ‘Toledo’ sign seen during ‘Walking Dead’ season 9 preview

The acknowledgment of our city comes just in time for the annual Zombie Crawl, which takes place Saturday night.

Want to look like you walked right off the set of “The Walking Dead?” Malena Caruso shows you how.

How to 'zombify' yourself

The Zombie Crawl will happen on Saturday night from 5 p.m. - 1 a.m. on Adams Street. It is a 21 and over event.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.