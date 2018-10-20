AMC show ‘The Walking Dead’ makes nod to Glass City

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Are you a fan of “The Walking Dead?” Well, your favorite show could be hitting a little closer to home.
This picture of a sign pointing towards Toledo is from last Sunday’s “Talking Dead” episode, a show on AMC, hosted by Chris Hardwick which discusses “The Walking Dead."
According to Executive Producer Angela Kang, who spoke to IGN.com about the signs, the Toledo sign is a deliberate Easter egg, but she did mention that a specific Ohio-set network of communities known as The Commonwealth won’t be coming into the story just yet.
“Obviously the Commonwealth does mean things to people; we’re starting to seed in some future stories. The timing of those stories may not be in the immediate future, but there will be things this season that are groundwork being laid for finding out more about the world,” Kang said last month.
The signs point to the Commonwealth, literally, with a wooden direction post aimed toward Toledo, Ohio.
Ohio goes on to play a major role in the Walking Dead comics post-war.
Of course, fans of the show already had an inkling that the city was about to make an appearance.
The Toledo sign was also featured in the season nine trailer.
The acknowledgment of our city comes just in time for the annual Zombie Crawl, which takes place Saturday night.
Want to look like you walked right off the set of “The Walking Dead?” Malena Caruso shows you how.
The Zombie Crawl will happen on Saturday night from 5 p.m. - 1 a.m. on Adams Street. It is a 21 and over event.
