Wooster Street exit from I-75 closes Monday for 2 weeks

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - This coming Monday, October 22 for two weeks through Monday, November 5, the ramp will be closed from southbound I-75 to Wooster St. (Exit 181) for ramp construction in Bowling Green.
Additionally, weather pending, from Wednesday, October 24 at 10 p.m. through the next morning, Thursday, October 25 at 5 a.m., Wooster St. will be closed over I-75 to pour the concrete for the bridge deck.
“When we build the roundabout it needs to come at a different angle, so that’s why they’re doing it, but you know, obviously, when it opens up after that two week, there’s not going to be a roundabout yet, so we’re still maintaining traffic, kind of the way it already is," said Rebecca Dangelo, spokesperson and Public Information Officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation.
That roundabout work will begin next spring. In the meantime, as a detour, ODOT suggests taking the exit prior to that at state route 582.
If you take that to state route 25, it will get you right into Bowling Green. Add a couple of minutes time to your expected travel route since speeds are slower one you exit the expressway.
During this time, sidewalk restrictions are also possible on State Route 64/Wooster Street.
