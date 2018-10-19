TPD seeks help finding missing 13-year-old girl

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Police are asking the public to help in the case of a missing teenage girl.
Deasija Adams has been missing from her South Avenue home since Wednesday around 5 p.m.
She is a 13-year-old black female, with black hair, brown eyes, and stands 5 feet, 3 inches, weighing about 120 pounds.
She last was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, white and black checkered pants, black Air Jordan shoes, and carrying a green sparkly bookbag.
If you know have seen Deasija or know where police can find her, please call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.
