Perrysburg High School seniors volunteer around the community

PERRYSBURG (WTOL) - Perrysburg High School seniors got the chance to skip class for a special reason. The school held its second annual “Jackets Giving Back” day, which took students to 30 different spots in Northwest Ohio to volunteer.
School officials said the entire day is designed to expose students to new environments within their community. The Toledo Area Humane Society got some help cleaning out animal cages and walking dogs.
“They jumped right here as soon as they got here, they’re awesome cleaners, awesome help, they self-directed themselves and really helped us out a lot today,” said Lisa Sommers of the Toledo Area Humane Society.
“I love animals and I thought it would be a cool opportunity to come here,” said Sydnie Marzullo, a senior at Perrysburg High School.
Students also helped out setting up for Tent city. Perrysburg senior Morgan Rich said she’s glad her school sets time aside during the school day for projects like this.
“I think it’s a good idea because not a lot of seniors have a lot of time to volunteer and stuff. So this is a good day to like take out of school and go and volunteer and see experiences you might not get with work and everything as a high school student” said Rich.
Perrysburg educators hope the experiences inspires students to volunteer more often.
