Oregon Police: Tire slashing suspect in custody

OREGON (WTOL) - Oregon Police on Friday said a man suspected in several tire-slashing incidents is in custody.
Rogelio Velez is lodged in the Lucas County jail and his vehicle has been impounded.
Police noted if he is bonded out or otherwise released from jail, he will be on a GPS ankle monitor.
Velez is suspected in a series of recent tire-slashing incidents, one in which a woman reported having her tires slashed and then being pursued by a man in a car.
The woman told police while she was stopped, the woman heard a noise and her tire indicators notified her that she had low air in one of her tires.
Police say the woman noticed an older man get back into his vehicle behind her, then proceeded to follow her down the road.
Oregon police say there had been previous reports of tires being slashed in the parking lot of Ralphie’s and at the McDonald’s on Navarre Avenue. Both vehicles in those instances were unoccupied at the time.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.