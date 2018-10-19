3 OH men arrested accused of child exploitation

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The FBI along with other law enforcement agencies have arrested three men, one of them from Oregon, for federal violations involving children.
Police arrested Scott Brandeberry of Oregon, David Greathouse of Ravenna, OH and Jesse Glass of Vermillion, OH.
Police say Brandeberry is charged with coercion and enticement and sexual exploitation of children after having sexually-oriented chats online with who he thought was a 14-year-old on but was really an undercover officer.
He used 2 apps, Whisper and Kik, to communicate with underage children.
He will appear in court on Oct. 23.
Police say Greathouse was arrested after a search warrant uncovered numerous videos in his possession believed to contain child pornography. He was been charged with receiving and distributing child pornography.
He will appear in court on Oct. 22.
Police say Glass was charged with coercion and enticement and will also appear in court on Oct. 22.
Anyone who believes a child is being sexually exploited, call your nearest FBI office or local law enforcement agency immediately.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.